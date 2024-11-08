FLTJ Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
California's Plan to Hand Vulnerable Children to Traffickers + Gender Radicals.
Modified article by Laura Bryant Hanford of the Daily Signal, dated July 10, 2025
Aug 1
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
53
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
California's Plan to Hand Vulnerable Children to Traffickers + Gender Radicals.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
July 2025
The Information on Misinformation.
What is really going on with Section 453: "the Federal Pesticide Immunity Act"
Jul 28
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
9
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
The Information on Misinformation.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Well THAT escalated quickly.
Pesticide manufacturers are 2 days away from securing a full FEDERAL "liability shield" that will prevent victims from EVERY state from suing for KNOWN…
Jul 21
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
7
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
Well THAT escalated quickly.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2025
The 1 thing you can do TODAY to kill AB84.
Go to your Senator's local office for 1 hour TODAY with 20 of your closest friends and yours kids + introduce yourselves + state your opposition + SHARE…
Jun 23
2
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
The 1 thing you can do TODAY to kill AB84.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
AB84: Updated Plan of Attack
AB84 could be heard anytime tomorrow, June 5 and rumor is that Al has 36 of the required 41 votes, but -- GOOD NEWS: WE HAVE A PLAN.
Jun 5
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
2
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
AB84: Updated Plan of Attack
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Tell Me There's an Agenda without Telling Me There's an Agenda....
Latest update on California's most egregious bills attacking children and what to do about that.
Jun 2
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
21
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
Tell Me There's an Agenda without Telling Me There's an Agenda....
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
May 2025
This Is Bullish*t.
Maybe Bobby can't say it anymore, but I can and I WILL.
May 29
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
6
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
This Is Bullish*t.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Freedom Is Not Free
"Happy" Memorial Day, 2025.
May 27
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
3
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
Freedom Is Not Free
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
This is a serious post:
This is not for clicks or views. I genuinely need your feedback to know where I need to go + how, if anywhere at all. Please take the 2 mins to read …
May 27
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
4
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
This is a serious post:
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
November 2024
You weren't paying attention....
You guys are not paying attention.
Nov 8, 2024
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
2
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
You weren't paying attention....
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
October 2024
2024 CANDIDATE SERIES
Subscribe + follow @nicolepearsonesq + hit the 🔔 button for real-time information, analyses and updates needed to cast informed votes in the most…
Oct 12, 2024
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
5
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
2024 CANDIDATE SERIES
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
August 2024
Silent and Violent
(I think that title is playing on words re: a kids' joke about farts. Regardless, I hope it piqued attention so that you will read this important…
Aug 5, 2024
•
FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
6
Share this post
FLTJ Newsletter
Silent and Violent
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts