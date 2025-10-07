This photo has nothing to do with anything, but what a dweeb.

BAD BILLS RUN DOWN

The following “Bad Bills” are sitting on Governor Newsom’s desk for signing or veto by October 12. They can be signed any day and will make California a dangerous state for every child in the country:

Currently in California, only the petitions for birth record changes (name, sex, gender marker) of minors are sealed. SB 59 would make it so that the petitions of adults are also sealed. You know, so that child and their predator can have their identities erased without anyone knowing. SB 59 also imposes a minimum fine of $5,000.00 for revealing the petitions, in addition to punitive damages, which you know will be liberally awarded to prevent “trans hate.”

AB 1084. Change of name and gender and sex identifier . (Zbur, D, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood):

Will eliminate the mechanism to file objections to birth record change petitions (name, sex, gender) of adults, including the requirement that there first be a hearing in uncontested cases, and will expedite the ordering of such changes (6 weeks).

With respect to minors, currently a name change petition requires a hearing, an order to show cause, opportunity for objection, and a separate judgment process. If AB 1084 passes, and the petition is signed by all living parents, the court must grant the name change without hearing and within 6 weeks after filing. If it is not signed by both parents, the court must serve the non-signing parent and allow objections; however, the hearing will not be set unless a (1) timely objection is filed and (2) the objecting parent shows “good cause.”

AB 1084 does not define “good cause” but does specifically state that objections based solely on a belief that the proposed change is not the petitioner’s “actual gender identity” or objections based on “biological sex” are not “good cause” and are actually barred. Therefore a parent will never be able to trigger a hearing or lodge valid objections if this is their “only” objection to the petition for change.

AB 1084 will also expedite the order of minor’s petitions -- consented or objected -- to 6 weeks so, if a parent does not timely receive notice, their opportunity could be waived if they do not act immediately.

It will also allow a single petition to handle both name change and recognition of change in gender/sex identifier. Currently, these are two separate petitions and proceedings giving interested parties two opportunities to intervener. AB 1084 “consolidates” (and expedites) this process, thereby eliminating interested parties’ notice and opportunity to be heard on the same.

Finally, AB 1084 expedites issuance of new vital records within 2 weeks of entry of order.

SB 418 would make it illegal for health care service plans and health insurers licensed in California to discriminate on the basis of sex, where “sex” is explicitly defined to include sex characteristics (including intersex traits), pregnancy and related conditions, sexual orientation, gender identity, and “sex stereotypes,” whatever this means. SB 418 bill prohibits denying or limiting coverage for health care services associated with gender transition or gender-affirming care, and would compel pharmacists to dispense, upon request, up to a 12-month supply of an FDA-approved prescription hormone therapy.

What other drug can you do that with other than contraceptives?!

Good luck to any parent trying to get in front of this if their child has a secret 12 month stash already ready to go.

Sister bill to AB 82 (below), SB 497 makes gender affirming healthy care a “legally protected health care activity” deserving of special protections, including barring cooperation with investigations or inquiries by out-of-state agencies aimed at identifying individuals receiving unlawful GAC; removing reporting of Schedule II, III, IV, or V prescription drugs to “CURES” (California’s official prescription drug monitoring program); and prohibiting the DOJ or CURES from sharing prescription drug data with out-of-state law enforcement or licensing bodies when the request is related to investigating, prosecuting, or penalizing unlawful gender affirming care. SB prohibits health care providers, health plans, contractors, and even employers from releasing medical records or information about someone receiving or providing gender-affirming care or mental health care in response to subpoenas or legal demands from other states whose laws criminalize or penalize such care and imposes steep fines for those revealing any information about those performing sex-rejecting interventions.

Again, California is saying it is above the law, including U.S. Constitution, and above our fundamental, constitutionally-protected rights to (1) privacy and (2) care for our children.

TO BE CLEAR: SB 497 is talking about minors who live in another state that has banned gender affirming care. Even if you think your child is safe in your “conservative” home state that bans this care for minors, or with a valid custody or restraining order, your child can be kidnapped to California to receive “gender affirming” or “reproductive” health care and California will not cooperate with the lawful orders or laws of the sister state per SB 107 (Wiener) and SB 1245 (Skinner), in addition to SB 497 and AB 82, if they are signed into law.

Mirror bill with SB 497 to protect location / address privacy for people involved in gender-affirming care (“legally protected health care activity”, particularly if they face threats or harassment. AB82 builds on California’s “refuge” / “shield” laws (e.g. from AB 1666, AB 2091, SB 107) that protect reproductive care and gender-affirming care from external enforcement and disclosure pressures. AB 82 strengthens and extends privacy and nondisclosure protections across “gender affirming” and “sexual/reproductive” health care. It also carves out testosterone and mifepristone from CURES reporting to prevent prescription-monitoring databases from being tools to expose people receiving gender-affirming or abortion-related care.

Will require public schools that serve pupils in any of grades 7 through 12 and public institutions of higher education that issue pupil identification cards to additionally have printed on the identification cards the telephone number and text line for a specified LGBTQ+ suicide hotline, as provided. Why talk to your parents when you are confused and need help when you can talk to an unverified stranger online!

The “Transgender, Gender Nonconforming, and Intersex Wellness and Equity Fund” under the State Department of Public Health, focused on coordinating trans-inclusive health care for individuals who identify as transgender, gender nonconforming, or intersex (TGI) and making grants available to TGI-serving organizations, will be expanded to include “Two-Spirit, Transgender, Gender Nonconforming, and Intersex” (2TGI) identities, renaming the fund, and Wellness and expanding the availability of grant funds to 2TGI-serving organizations providing workforce development training for 2TGI individuals, resettlement and social integration programs for 2TGI asylees and immigrants, and diversion programs for, and outreach to, transitional-age 2TGI youth.

AB 495 has been amended to strike “non relative expanded family member” language, as well as disclaimers (harbinger calls to predators) of “NO PARENT SIGNATURE REQUIRED,” however, it did not:

Require a parent’s signature. Require any signature to be notarized, Require ID check, home visit, or any confirmation of identity or relationship to the child of the adult presenting the Affidavit, Require that the Affidavit be filed with the Court, Set an automatic expiration date on the Affidavit, Limit the types of medical care the “relative” can authorize, Limit the definition of “relative” to not include “5th degree of kinship” and former family members (ex), and step.

CALL TO ACTION

We have 6 days to get Gavin to VETO the bills, above, by October 12. He can sign them any day or time. He can also do nothing, allowing the bill to become law by default. We cannot let him sneak away from these dangerous, unlawful bills. He needs to take a stand and VETO them if he wants any chance at POTUS (lol). Therefore:

1. SHARE THIS POST WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW ANYWHERE IN THE COUNTRY.

2. Call Gavin’s office every day 2 x / day for the next 6 days “urging” him to Veto SB 59, SB 418, SB 497, AB 82, AB 495, AB 727, AB 1084, AB 1487.

Call: 916-445-2841 Online comments: https://www.gov.ca.gov/contact/ You do not need to be a constituent. You do not need to give a reason. Call after hours and leave anonymous messages!

