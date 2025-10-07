FLTJ Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alix Mayer's avatar
Alix Mayer
1d

Called and asked him to veto those bills. Only takes a couple minutes. They are trying to remove children from parents in every way possible. Thank you for being our eagle-eyed watchdog, Nicole!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
Cynthia's avatar
Cynthia
1d

Yes!! Thank you Nicole 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

You’re a badass!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture