Last year, chemical giant Bayer/Monsanto waged an all-out war in the courts and federal and state legislatures to prevent lawsuits by those who have been harmed by—but not warned about—the hazards associated with its pesticide products such as Roundup(TM).

On Monday, January 6, it suffered its most extensive loss, Section 453—a provision that would have denied people the right to sue chemical companies for nondisclosure of product hazards— was dropped from the FY2026 funding bill in the U.S. House of Representatives after extensive lobbying efforts by… us. Per U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, who lead the charge against Section 453:

“For too long, powerful chemical companies like Bayer have spent billions lobbying Congress to override the voices of states, towns, and families who are simply trying to protect their health. Despite their relentless efforts and thanks to immense public pressure, we successfully stripped the industry-backed pesticides preemption rider, Section 453, from the final Interior and Environment funding bill.”

But how do we know glyphosate is bad?

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) determined that glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans” (Group 2A).

(There are more findings and studies, but this is a big one.)

Despite this, the EPA has maintained that the weed killer is not carcinogenic and, in 2019, refused to approve a cancer label warning for the chemical.

In announcing its decision, then-Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, explained:

“It is irresponsible to require labels on products that are inaccurate when EPA knows the product does not pose a cancer risk. EPA’s independent evaluation of available scientific data included a more extensive and relevant dataset than IARC considered during its evaluation of glyphosate, from which the agency concluded that glyphosate is ‘not likely to be carcinogenic to humans.’”

So why are we here? Durnell v. Monsanto

In 2019, John L. Durnell sued Monsanto Company (now part of Bayer) claiming that his long-term exposure to Roundup caused him to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and that Monsanto had failed to provide adequate (any) warnings of Roundup’s active ingredient, glysophate. A Missouri jury agreed and found in favor of Durnell, awarding him approximately $1.25 million in compensatory damages.

Monsanto appealed , arguing that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (“FIFRA”), which governs pesticide labeling and generally prohibits states from imposing requirements “in addition to or different from” the EPA, preempts state law failure-to-warn lawsuits. Monsanto argued that if the EPA approved Roundup labels without a cancer warning, states shouldn’t be able to impose a warning requirement through tort law. The Missouri Court of Appeals rejected Monsanto’s preemption argument and upheld the verdict, finding that state failure-to-warn claims were not preempted by FIFRA in this case. For a more detailed discussion of this lawsuit, please see our previous SUBSTACK here.

Monsanto petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case, asking:

Does FIFRA bar state-law failure-to-warn lawsuits when the higher federal agency (EPA) approved the label that omitted a particular health warning?

The Office of the Solicitor General and The White House called on SCOTUS to grant certiorari (agree to hear) Bayer’s petition in an amicus brief published on December 1, 2025, arguing that a pesticide product’s label is totally controlled by the federal government and that chemical manufacturers in compliance with the EPA pesticide registration process cannot be held to any other, presumably more stringent, standard.

Why This Matters

If SCOTUS agrees with Bayer/Monsanto:

Sates will not be able to require more stringent labeling to protect their citizens, even where the EPA’s requirements are outdated, incomplete, or based on bad science. Chemical companies can obtain approval from its respective federal licensing agency(its) based on fake science and bar all state and federal failure-to-warn lawsuits.

READ THAT AGAIN:

The EPA’s approval of Roundup was based on fraud.

Remember when I mentioned that the EPA rejected the IARC’s findings, conducted its own “independent evaluation of available scientific data,” and determined that glyphosate was not carcinogenic?? Well tha review included studies run and paid for by Monsanto, and whose findings concluded glyphosate was not safe.

To add insult to injury, the main one, which the EPA expressly relied upon to find that Roundup/glyphosate was “not carcinogenic”— Safety Evaluation and Risk Assessment of the Herbicide Roundup and Its Active Ingredient, Glyphosate, for Humans— was formally retracted on December 4, 2025 by the journal Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology.

The Journal said its confidence in the study’s conclusions was undermined by serious ethical concerns, including:

Evidence that Monsanto employees may have substantially contributed to writing the article without disclosure , despite outside scientists being listed as authors.

Heavy reliance on unpublished Monsanto studies while excluding other relevant evidence .

Failure to disclose relevant financial and involvement ties in a transparent way.

SCOTUS cannot rest its ruling on preemption on a label whose scientific underpinnings are now in question .

SCOTUS cannot allow companies to run their own studies and present skewed, inaccurate, and incomplete data to trick the EPA into giving out labels or approval, and then use those fraudulent approvals as a shield to bar all state law tort claims for failure to warn .

SOUND FAMILIAR???

Run the trials. Skew the data. Pay the federal officials. Get the approval. Use the approval as a shield to liability.

Except this time, it won’t be a shield for 1 product or 1 company, but every pesticide, every manufacturer, and—potentially—every PHARMACEUTICAL company, like Bayer, in the World.

SOLUTION: GET LOUD… NOW.

We cannot get to the Justices, but we can get loud on Instagram and X to let their staffers know that granting cert and reviewing a petition based on an objective and—now—widely-known fraud is too bitter pill to swallow.

Also, Clarence should recuse himself since he was Monsanto’s former lawyer.

COMMENT. LIKE. SHARE. #RISEUP. #PROTECTTHECHILDREN. #PeopleOverProfits #FactsLawTruthJustice

