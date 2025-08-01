Modified article by Laura Bryant Hanford of the Daily Signal, dated July 10, 2025

Assembly Bill 495, introduced by Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez, purports to protect immigrant children from the threat of deportation. But its remedy defies logic.

The bill grants to any unrelated adult who fills out a “Caretaker’s Authorization Affidavit” the power to authorize the medical treatment and education of a child they claim to have a “relationship” with, whether the parent consents or even knows .

The Biden administration took a similar approach during the “surges” at the Border, reducing security measures in order to “quickly” place unaccompanied minors and reduce their “trauma.” However, the plan admittedly backfired, resulting in federal agents handing over hundreds of thousands unaccompanied children to unknown, unvetted, and unqualified strangers, and losing track of them still today.

AB 495 codifies a similar open invitation to traffickers [and] gives unprecedented power to gender activists in California’s schools and child protection systems.

Under the Orwellian misnomer of the “Family Preparedness Plan Act,” the bill’s sponsors claim it protects the rights of parents and children. They claim it ensures the stability of caregiving arrangements. However, the bill defines a “relative” to whom it grants custody as including “blood, adoption, or affinity within the fifth degree of kinship,” including step and former relatives. (e.g. exes).

In other words, almost any conceivable claim to a familial relationship.

The bill also gives “nonrelative extended family members” (read: NOT family members) the same access and rights to your child. This “NREFM” category is defined as “an adult caregiver who has an established familial relationship with a relative of the child, or a familial or mentoring relationship with the child” — whatever that means — and “may include, but are not limited to, teachers, medical professionals, clergy, neighbors, and family friends.”

Both the “relative” and “non-relative” categories are so broad that they remove any protections conferred by biological ties. AB 495 grants any unvetted adult — no ID, no background check, no fingerprinting, no home visit, interview, hearing or any questions asked —who claims to know an unrelated minor the right to assert medical decision-making over that minor.

A child living with an unrelated adult faces a higher risk of abuse. The risk of death from injury may be nearly 50 times that of a child living with biological parents.

Despite this, AB495 has zero guardrails in place:

No background checks, no fingerprinting, no ID, no home visits, filing requirement, hearings, check' in’s or proof of parental involvement whatsoever.

No requirement that the person receiving an Affidavit “make any further inquiry or investigation.”

No liability for any party relying upon the Affidavit: civil, criminal or professional.

How very, very convenient for the “caregiver.” How tragic for the child.

Schools will become one-stop shops for removing children from their homes and subjecting them to cruel medical abuses.

California schools traditionally involve Child Protective Services to remove a child from parents who want to protect their child from gender medicalization. However, nowadays, California courts treat not “affirming” a child as abuse, and grounds for removal from loving parents who wish to protect the future of their children. One tragic case was Yaeli Martinez, who was taken from her parents and transitioned in state custody. She later spiraled into depression and took her life. child’s claimed cross-sex identity, then the parent can lose the child.

Newsom’s Department of Education guidelines also adopted activist recommendations to keep gender transitions at school secret from parents. Multiple California school districts passed policies in 2023 requiring schools to notify parents if a child “transitioned” at school. In response, Newsom’s attorney general sued Chino Valley Unified School District. In 2024, Newsom signed AB 1955, banning districts from requiring parental notification.

Combined with other recent laws granting the state emergency jurisdiction over minors seeking “gender affirming” and “sexual and reproductive” healthcare, AB 495 ensures the child can receive “authorized procedures,” from abortions to counseling to chemical and surgical castration, sterilization and mutilation of healthy sex organs. All without the knowledge or consent of the child’s parents.

Additionally, California Legislature is also considering Assembly Bill 727, which requires free access to The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is one of several activist groups that matches children without their parents’ knowledge with unrelated “mentoring” strangers in sexual affinity groups. Accessing children invariably involves separating children from their parents.

The Legislature is also considering Assembly Bill 84 which will shut down charter and home schools where you can seek refuge and protect your child from these dangers.

Last year, Newsom then signed Senator Scott Wiener and former Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo’s AB 665 into law in 2023, giving children as young as 12 the right to check themselves into residential shelters, without a court finding of abuse. There they can receive “mental health” services and “gender-affirming care” without their parents’ knowledge or consent.

But moving out of California is not the answer:

In 2022, California passed a law, SB 107, which grants the state emergency jurisdiction over children “unable to obtain gender affirming health care or gender affirming mental health care.” (In the last three years, fourteen other states and the District of Columbia passed similar provisions.) Such a law ruptures the long-established agreement between states to return runaways and kidnapping victims to their parents. If the child is in the state to sexual/reproductive or gender affirming care, he or she will not be returned to the parent with legal custody, or abide by the laws or orders of another state.

If AB 495 passes, a perverted neighbor or a queer club sponsor could give himself the authority to take any child from anywhere in the country, enroll the child in any school of his choosing, and approve medical car, ranging from immunization, therapies, and abortions, to cross-sex hormones, again, without the parent’s knowledge or consent. Given the dangerous framework California has already installed to capture and remove our children from our homes, the existing legal procedures currently in place to address unaccompanied children, and my personal offer to help a safer, effective bill that has gone unanswered, AB495 must be withdrawn.

WHAT TO DO RIGHT NOW:

Share this article with everyone you know. Go meet your Senator in person — they are on Summer Break in their local district offices minutes away from your homes — demand they vote “no” or abstain on AB495. Take photos and notes. Share your interactions on social media. Tag them. Ask them questions. Hold your public servants accountable! https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov Get ready to meet us on Monday, August 18, 2025 as we rally to shut down this and the other “bad bills” mentioned above. (Details to come).

RISE UP. PROTECT THE CHILDREN. #StopAB495 #StopAB84 #StopAb727 #StopAb1084