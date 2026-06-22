Anyone can be a father. Not every man becomes a dad.

Biology makes a father. Sacrifice makes a dad.

Today we celebrate fathers—as we should—but if I’m being honest, today’s world demands more than fathers.

It demands Warrior Dads.

There was a time when being a good dad meant providing for your family, teaching your children right from wrong, coaching Little League, helping with homework, and being home for dinner. Those things still matter— they always will— but they are no longer enough.

Today’s children need dads who are paying attention.

Dads who are informed.

Dads who are engaged.

Dads who ask questions.

Dads who challenge authority, demand answers, and stand up when something is not right.

Dads willing to protect, lead, engage, and to stand between their children and harm, even when doing so is unpopular, uncomfortable, or costly.

So, where are they?

We don’t need Warrior Dads to go to battle after the damage has been done. We need Warrior Dads

In doctors’ offices.

In delivery rooms.

In classrooms.

At school board meetings.

On athletic fields.

In gymnasiums.

At rallies.

At city council meetings.

At the dinner table.

Online.

We need Warrior Dads in every room where decisions are being made that affect children.

If this sounds like far more than what was expected of fathers a generation ago— it is—the world our children are growing up in is different.

There was a time when most parents assumed that the institutions surrounding their children generally shared their values and could be trusted to act in their children’s best interests. The last 5 years have shattered that assumption.

As a result, today, Dads can no longer afford to remain passive observers. They must engage. They must rise up. Because sometimes protecting your children requires more than simply being present. It requires courage.

Not physical courage, but moral courage—the courage to stand up when it would be easier to sit down, to speak when it would be safer to remain silent, and to continue standing even when others disagree.

To be clear, many dads are already doing exactly that. Some of the bravest people I know are Warrior Dads.

They are showing up. They are standing their ground. They are doing the hard work of protecting children in a world that often makes that responsibility more difficult than it should be.

But there are not enough of them.

Too many mothers are still carrying the burden alone, doing the research, demanding answers, sounding the alarm, and fighting the battles.

Children need Mama Bears willing to do those things, but they need Warrior Dads willing to do them, too.

Because fatherhood is biology. Dadding is action.

And for the fathers who haven’t fully stepped into this role yet, it is not too late.

It is not too late to stand up and become the Warrior Dad your child wants, needs, and deserves.

Happy Father's Day to all the Warrior Dads—those who are, and those who still can be.