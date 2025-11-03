Here is why Gavin and his cronies want to redistrict California:

Here is the reason they say they want to redistrict California:

“Trump and his administration and his cronies are in Texas stealing 5 seats . . . so we in California had to push back and create 5 seats of our own so we maintain Democracy.”

READ THAT AGAIN: “They are stealing, so we have to steal too!” “In order to ‘save Democracy’ we need to trample the people’s right to be involved in their government.” Do these people even think before they speak?? (Worth watching this entire segment that quote came from).

How is Prop 50 destroying — instead of saving — Democracy?

First, someone needs to tell Democrats we live in a “constitutional republic,” not a “democracy.”

Second, Prop 50 eviscerates both, by “temporarily” — for the next 3 elections, so who knows where this country will be at 2030, we probably won’t have elections anymore — usurping the constitutional authority of California’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC) to draw congressional district maps, the entity Californian’s voted to create in 2008 — and voted to defend and expand in 2010 — to end gerrymandering and to create fairer, more competitive districts by removing partisan self-interest from the process.

READ THAT AGAIN:

In 2008, California voter passed the VOTERS FIRST Act and authorized creation of the CRC — a 14-member Commission made up of 5 Republicans, 5 Democrats, and 4 not affiliated with either — to take the power of drawing legislative districts away from Legislators. In 2010, the Legislature put another initiative on the ballot to repeal the CRC… but the voters said “NO!” and instead expanded the CRC to draw federal, congressional districts, as well. Talk about democracy!

In fact, experts and other states across the country point to California’s CRC as a “model” for the nation as a nonpartisan, constitutional, and effective way for drawing districts.

Despite this, Gavin’s and his cronies’ want to completely disregard the People’s voice — twice — eliminate the CRC the People created, and steal seats to rig elections under the guise of “ fighting back” and “fighting fire with fire ” against Texas redistricting in response to a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal ruling .

Because, you know, two wrongs always make a right!

Democrats have already drafted proposed new maps, which get rid of Republican districts altogether, such as Representative Ken Calvert’s, and packs others to dilute the Republican vote and ensure a Republican candidate cannot win. One particularly egregious scenario is Kevin Kiley’s 33rd District which will be overrun by former California Senator Richard Pan.

Recall, Pan removed all vaccine exemptions — religious, “personal belief,” and medical — from all California children.

What’s worse: the special election is run in a way that rural, traditionally-Republican communities cannot vote. (See “how to” below).

As a result, Congressional maps may look like this:

The stakes could not be higher: if Prop 50 passes, California will eliminate conservative seats and send the most extreme Democrat legislators to Congress.

HOW TO VOTE “NO” ON PROPOSITION 50:

REQUIREMENTS:

US Citizen Resident of CA 18 years or older on November 4 Not serving prison time for a felony Mentally competent to vote Registered to vote Last day to register online was October 20 You can register in person at a County Election Office or Vote Center HOWEVER, you will cast a “provisional ballot” and if your registration is not approved for whatever reason, your PB will not be counted. DO NOT WAIT TO GET REGISTERED AND APPROVED!

PROCEDURE

MAIL IN BALLOT OPTIONS ***** EMERGENCY UPDATE****

If you did not receive your mail in ballot, go to Where’s My Ballot website here to confirm it has not been cast. If it has been cast, go to County Election Office or Vote Center to prove your ID, lodge formal complaint, receive a replacement ballot + vote. For more information please go to Same Day Voter Registration

Mailed in ballots must be postmarked by November 4 **** IF YOU DROP IT IN A MAILBOX, EVEN BEFORE PICK UP TIME on 11/4, IT WILL NOT BE STAMPED UNTIL 11/5 SO IT WILL BE TOO LATE TO BE COUNTED. SOLUTION: Take your ballot inside the post office on Election Day and request it be postmarked that day. Mail it TODAY, November 3. Drop it off in a Ballot Drop Box open 24/7 until 8:00 PM November 4. Google “[COUNTY] Special Election Ballot Dropbox locations” Drop it at an in-person Elections Office or Vote Center. Find the closest Vote Center to you at the CA Early Voting website here ALL Mailed in ballots must be received by November 12.



IN PERSON VOTING

Any day since October 25

Find the closest Vote Center to you at the CA Early Voting website here

Most open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m. they cannot kick you out, stay until you cast your vote



TRACK + CURE YOUR BALLOT

Track your ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to make sure there are no errors and that it is accepted.

