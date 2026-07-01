I Have Bad News for You....
We have to keep fighting. GOOD NEWS IS-- WE CAN WIN. Here are 4 reasons why:
I know you’re exhausted.
I know you’re overwhelmed.
I am too. Look at my eyes. (Full instagram video here.)
But we cannot stop fighting for our children, our health, our future, or our freedoms.
WHY NOT?
1. Because we can.
Billions of people around the world do not enjoy the freedoms we still have— to speak, organize, petition, fight back— we do. The fact that you’re reading this means you still have the ability to exercise those freedoms.
If we have them, we have a responsibility to use them.
Rights that go unused rarely stay protected.
2. Because “They” cannot win unless we quit.
Every major reform in history began with ordinary people who were told they could and would not win:
Slavery will never end.
Women will never vote.
Segregation will never fall.
Powerful corporations will never be held accountable.
They were wrong.
Every one of those victories happened because enough ordinary people refused to give up.
History is not made by extraordinary people.
It is made by ordinary people banding together who decided to never surrender.
3. Because we have won before.
Millions of Americans who had never attended a school board meeting showed up.
Parents organized.
Doctors spoke out.
Lawyers filed lawsuits.
Journalists investigated.
Citizens demanded answers.
Whether you agreed with every position or not, one thing has become clear over the last 6 years:
“Ordinary people” are far more powerful than they realize.
4. Because we can win more easily now than before.
No lawyer can file every lawsuit. No journalist can investigate every story. No doctor can speak for every patient. No parent can protect every child. No one person can carry this movement, I am so grateful to have found the Warriors who were brave and strong enough to fight alongside me against CV mandates in FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE and, now, at The GeoFight.
Millions of us, each doing what we can— whatever that may be— can accomplish extraordinary things.
Whatever you abilities are, wherever you are, volunteer, donate, share, file public records requests, pray, donate, drop off supplies, show up, speak up.
Do something — anything— because:
Courage is contagious. Courage is a muscle that can grow.
5. BONUS SECRET: We will never stop fighting for you.
I simply can’t retreat into the sunset on some compound, baking my sourdough and homeschooling my children, not wondering when someone is going to knock down my door to
Take my kids.
Seize my land.
Poison my well.
End it.
I know this because I have tried, and it did not work. More importantly, if I stop fighting— if we all do— that terrifying dystopian future is not just a hysterical mom’s nightmare, it is a practical certainty. It will simply be a matter of when.
I NEED TO BE ABLE TO TELL MY CHILDREN I DID EVERYTHING I COULD TO PROTECT THEM.
I need to be able to tell my children I fought for them every step of the way. I will, but I cannot and should not have to fight these battles alone. None of us can— nor should we—and we do not have to, for all the reasons stated above and more.
So, dust yourself off. Stand back up. Get your prayer group. Make time for you, for your kids, for your family. Then join our communities. Read, listen, like, comment, share, pray, donate, then get ready to RISE.
If enough of us do this together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish.
🙏🏽 ⚔️ 🔥 ❤️
This article worked for at least one day. I was in the capitol the day after this came out. A colleague who came out to participate the day before told me she wasn't gonna come until she read this article. Sad but true, I don't think she'll be back. I hope I'm wrong. People tend to think these are gonna be easy glorious wins and they never are. It is a constant fight and it is constant vigilance. None of this is a 1 day experience, this is a lifetime of fighting. Some will say evil will never rest. I tend to think that there is always an opportunity to change things and people I don't agree with are always doing just that. Do we allow them to change things in a way that we don't agree with? If we opt out and not pay attention they will do just that. They have done just that.
Somebody decided to spray particles in the air. Most of us just stood back and either noticed and was dismissed for noticing or didn't even want to own it was happening. I always saw that it was there but from so many people dismissing that it was happening, I didn't even know what I could do to change it if people around me didn't agree it was happening
With so many people dismissing it, I decided to do nothing.
I learned how to fight legislation and I do just that. It has been a process but I understand How that process works now, and I understand how to stop it. I even understand how to create it now. It wasn't easy, But through constantly showing up. I learned the in's and out's of how it's done. Unfortunately most people don't even know that legislation is being done, and it being done to you and for you. People don't know the players that are doing it. They may vote, but they don't even know who they voted for and why.
We all must pay attention and we all must participate if we want to have a world that reflex our values. Ignore what is happening and we will keep on getting what we're getting. Please get involved. If you don't and you don't like the evil that is happening around us it will continue happening if you don't stop to fight it. It will be a lifelong practice. So make it as much part of your life as turning on the TV at night. A practice of being involved will be much more rewarding and much more effective in creating or maintaining a world you want to live in, than in turning on the TV/ computer/ looking at your phone. Don't be a spectator, Be participant!
Hear here, Nicole! Proud to have partnered with you, Jessica and Rita to win against LAUSD and Piedmont! And, yes, we must keep fighting because we CAN win. Do not lose hope people!! People like me and Nicole will not stop until we have cemented your rights in court, or regained rights unlawfully taken away.