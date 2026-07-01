I know you’re exhausted.

I know you’re overwhelmed.

I am too. Look at my eyes. (Full instagram video here.)

But we cannot stop fighting for our children, our health, our future, or our freedoms.

WHY NOT?

1. Because we can.

Billions of people around the world do not enjoy the freedoms we still have— to speak, organize, petition, fight back— we do. The fact that you’re reading this means you still have the ability to exercise those freedoms.

If we have them, we have a responsibility to use them.

Rights that go unused rarely stay protected.

2. Because “They” cannot win unless we quit.

Every major reform in history began with ordinary people who were told they could and would not win:

Slavery will never end.

Women will never vote.

Segregation will never fall.

Powerful corporations will never be held accountable.

They were wrong.

Every one of those victories happened because enough ordinary people refused to give up.

History is not made by extraordinary people. It is made by ordinary people banding together who decided to never surrender.

3. Because we have won before.

Millions of Americans who had never attended a school board meeting showed up.

Parents organized.

Doctors spoke out.

Lawyers filed lawsuits.

Journalists investigated.

Citizens demanded answers.

Whether you agreed with every position or not, one thing has become clear over the last 6 years:

“Ordinary people” are far more powerful than they realize.

4. Because we can win more easily now than before.

No lawyer can file every lawsuit. No journalist can investigate every story. No doctor can speak for every patient. No parent can protect every child. No one person can carry this movement, I am so grateful to have found the Warriors who were brave and strong enough to fight alongside me against CV mandates in FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE and, now, at The GeoFight.

Millions of us, each doing what we can— whatever that may be— can accomplish extraordinary things.

Whatever you abilities are, wherever you are, volunteer, donate, share, file public records requests, pray, donate, drop off supplies, show up, speak up.

Do something — anything— because:

Courage is contagious. Courage is a muscle that can grow.

5. BONUS SECRET: We will never stop fighting for you.

I simply can’t retreat into the sunset on some compound, baking my sourdough and homeschooling my children, not wondering when someone is going to knock down my door to

Take my kids.

Seize my land.

Poison my well.

End it.

I know this because I have tried, and it did not work. More importantly, if I stop fighting— if we all do— that terrifying dystopian future is not just a hysterical mom’s nightmare, it is a practical certainty. It will simply be a matter of when.

I NEED TO BE ABLE TO TELL MY CHILDREN I DID EVERYTHING I COULD TO PROTECT THEM.

I need to be able to tell my children I fought for them every step of the way. I will, but I cannot and should not have to fight these battles alone. None of us can— nor should we—and we do not have to, for all the reasons stated above and more.

So, dust yourself off. Stand back up. Get your prayer group. Make time for you, for your kids, for your family. Then join our communities. Read, listen, like, comment, share, pray, donate, then get ready to RISE.

If enough of us do this together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish.

🙏🏽 ⚔️ 🔥 ❤️

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