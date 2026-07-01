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David Bolog's avatar
David Bolog
4d

This article worked for at least one day. I was in the capitol the day after this came out. A colleague who came out to participate the day before told me she wasn't gonna come until she read this article. Sad but true, I don't think she'll be back. I hope I'm wrong. People tend to think these are gonna be easy glorious wins and they never are. It is a constant fight and it is constant vigilance. None of this is a 1 day experience, this is a lifetime of fighting. Some will say evil will never rest. I tend to think that there is always an opportunity to change things and people I don't agree with are always doing just that. Do we allow them to change things in a way that we don't agree with? If we opt out and not pay attention they will do just that. They have done just that.

Somebody decided to spray particles in the air. Most of us just stood back and either noticed and was dismissed for noticing or didn't even want to own it was happening. I always saw that it was there but from so many people dismissing that it was happening, I didn't even know what I could do to change it if people around me didn't agree it was happening

With so many people dismissing it, I decided to do nothing.

I learned how to fight legislation and I do just that. It has been a process but I understand How that process works now, and I understand how to stop it. I even understand how to create it now. It wasn't easy, But through constantly showing up. I learned the in's and out's of how it's done. Unfortunately most people don't even know that legislation is being done, and it being done to you and for you. People don't know the players that are doing it. They may vote, but they don't even know who they voted for and why.

We all must pay attention and we all must participate if we want to have a world that reflex our values. Ignore what is happening and we will keep on getting what we're getting. Please get involved. If you don't and you don't like the evil that is happening around us it will continue happening if you don't stop to fight it. It will be a lifelong practice. So make it as much part of your life as turning on the TV at night. A practice of being involved will be much more rewarding and much more effective in creating or maintaining a world you want to live in, than in turning on the TV/ computer/ looking at your phone. Don't be a spectator, Be participant!

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Alix Mayer's avatar
Alix Mayer
6d

Hear here, Nicole! Proud to have partnered with you, Jessica and Rita to win against LAUSD and Piedmont! And, yes, we must keep fighting because we CAN win. Do not lose hope people!! People like me and Nicole will not stop until we have cemented your rights in court, or regained rights unlawfully taken away.

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