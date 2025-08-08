Dear Chairwoman and Committee Members:

I write on behalf of myself, my children, the 73 million children in this country whose lives are in jeopardy if Assembly Bill 495 passes, as well as the almost seventy thousand members of our FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE COMMUNITY who vehemently oppose Assembly Bill 495 (“AB 495” or “the bill”). Please accept the following as our formal opposition to the same.

HISTORY OF CALIFORNIA’S CAREGIVER’S AUTHORIZATION AFFIDAVIT

Enactment, 1994

A Caregiver’s Authorization Affidavit has existed in California for over thirty years. In response to the increasing number of children living with caregivers who were not their parents due to increased rates of incarceration, addiction, poverty, and abuse resulting from the crack cocaine epidemic, and the difficulties caregivers faced to get the education and medical care, the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 592 in 1994. Under SB592, any person 18 or older who was living with a minor, relative or not, could enroll the child in school and consent to “school related medical care,” and a “qualified relative” could enroll the child in school, consent to school related medical care, and also consent to medical and dental care outside of school, subject to the limitations of Probate Code, section 2353[1], by filling out a “Caregivers Authorization Affidavit.”

A “qualified relative” meant a parent, sibling, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, first cousin, any person denoted by the prefix “grand” or “great,” the current or former spouse of any of these people, as well as step and half relatives.

“School-related medical care” means medical care that is required as a condition for enrollment, including immunizations, physical examinations, and medical examinations conducted in schools for pupils. (Fam. Code § 6550(h)).[2]

The Affidavit was only valid for one (1) year and automatically expired one year after the date it was signed by the caregiver.

Amendment, 1996

In 1996, the Legislature amended section 6550 via Senate Bill 392[3] to add mental health to the list of services a “qualified relative” could authorize.[4] It also amended Health and Safety Code, section 1283, to allow a “health facility” to surrender the physical custody of a child under 16 to any person if the parent, guardian, or caretaker gave written consent, and the facility reported the surrender to the State Department of Health Services within 48 hours.

Amendment, 1999

In 1999 the Legislature passed Assembly Bill 1030 to require the caregiver to obtain the signature, address, and phone number of the minor’s parent(s) or legal guardian(s) in order for the Affidavit to be valid. In so doing, AB1030 struck the option that a caregiver attest that s/he was “unable to contact” the parent or guardian. In other words, for 5 years express, written parental consent (involvement) was required to confer to the caregiver temporary authority to make educational and medical decisions on behalf of the parent/guardian.

Amendment, 2004

In 2004, Assembly Bill 2855 repealed the parent/guardian signature requirement and one-year expiration date. Again, the caregiver could attest s/he was unable to contact the parent/guardian, and the Affidavit would only be invalidated if and when the school, health care provider, or health care service plan received notice that the minor was no longer living with the caregiver. In other words, under 2004 – and as sections 6550 and 6552 currently exist – an Affidavit can remain in effect in perpetuity, even if the parent/ guardian does not know it exists.[5]

Current Law

As a result of the foregoing, today’s Caretaker Affidavit laws are as follows:

An 18-year-old, related or not, who is living with a child, completes fields 1 through 4 – (1) child’s name (2) child’s date of birth and the proposed caregiver’s alleged[6] (3) name and (4) address – and signs the Affidavit under penalty of perjury, can enroll and unenroll your child in school, and consent to all school-related medical care. No identification, background check, fingerprinting, interviews, home visit, filing, or hearing required. No requirement that the caregiver attest that s/he attempted to or did speak to the parent/guardian to give notice of the intended authorizations. No parental notification, consent, or signature, required, notarized or not. A caregiver who is a relative, completes fields 1 through 8 – (1) child’s name (2) child’s date of birth, the proposed caregiver’s alleged[7] (3) name and (4) address and (7) date of birth and (8) “identification number,”[8] and attests that s/he (5) is “a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or other qualified relative of the minor,” and (6) was able to advise or was not able to advise the parent/guardian of the intended authorization[9] – and signs the Affidavit under penalty of perjury can authorize medical, mental, and dental care at school and anywhere, except confining the child involuntarily to a mental institution, subjecting the child convulsion (shock) therapy or experimental drugs, or authorizing surgery of a child who is 14 years or older, unless the child agrees, a court orders it, or the caregiver decides the child will suffer serious bodily harm or death without it.[10] No verified identification, background check, fingerprinting, interviews, home visit, filing, or hearing required. No requirement that the caregiver attest that s/he attempted to or did speak to the parent/guardian to give notice of the intended authorizations. No parental notification, consent, or signature, required, notarized or not. For both types of caregivers’ Affidavits: A person who relies on the Affidavit has no obligation to make any inquiry into the facts underlying the Affidavit or to conduct any investigation. A person who acts “in good faith reliance” on an Affidavit “without actual knowledge of facts contrary to those stated on the affidavit” is not subject to criminal or civil liability or professional disciplinary action, even if the medical care provided violated the wishes of the parent/legal guardian. Section 6550 states that “Nothing in this section relieves any individual from liability for violations of other provisions of law” however, where civil, criminal, and professional liability are expressly prohibited, it is unclear where liability would otherwise stem from. The decision of the parent or person having legal custody of the minor supersedes that of the caregiver, unless the decision of the parent/guardian “jeopardize[s] the life, health, or safety of the minor.” Current law does not state whose opinion will decide whether the parent’s/guardian’s decision will jeopardize the life, health or safety of the minor. The Affidavit is only invalidated if and when the school, health care provider or service plan receives actual notice that the child is no longer living with the caregiver. This means that Affidavits can exist in perpetuity if the school or provider never received notice that the child no longer lives with the caretaker. The caregiver is required to give notice to the school, health care provider or service plan if the minor is no longer living with him/her. There are no details how this should be done, or repercussions if it is not. The Affidavit must include a warning “in not less than 10-point boldface type” enclosed in a box that the caregiver is signing subject to penalty of perjury. Potential caregivers include: (1) A “person,” including an individual, corporation, partnership, association, the state, or any city, county, city and county, or other public entity or governmental subdivision or agency, or any other legal entity, and (2) “Relative,” meaning a spouse, parent, stepparent, brother, sister, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, first cousin, any person denoted by the prefix “grand” or “great,” and the spouse of any of the foregoing, even after the marriage has been terminated by death or dissolution.

In sum, a caregiver who is 18 years of age or older who signs a caregiver’s authorization affidavit under penalty of perjury for a minor who lives in his or her home is authorized to un/enroll the minor in school and consent to school-related medical care on behalf of the minor’s parents. If the caretaker is also a “qualified relative” he or she has the same rights to authorize medical, mental, and dental care for the minor that are given to guardians, subject to the limitations described, above.

Despite this, and despite the bill’s name the “Family Preparedness Plan Act of 2025,” Assemblywoman Celeste Rodriguez wants to:

Expand the types of “relatives” who Expand the type of individuals who can use the Affidavit, as well as the types of medical treatment they can consent to;

Affirmatively exclude parents/guardians from the “Family Preparedness Plan[ning]”;

Prohibit Child Protective Services (“CPS”) from being notified and involved to help place a child with his or her next of kin;

Bar CPS and the courts from supervising the child’s placement, or returning the child to his or her parents/guardians at the earliest opportunity possible;

Approve existing abuses of the Affidavit by refusing to require: A parent/guardian’s signature, Background checks, identification checks, filing, hearings, home visits, interviews, or other ways of confirming the identity of the child, caregiver, their relationship, or their whereabouts, A 1-year expiration date, Among other things.



The concerning terms of the bill are discussed, below, in greater detail. But first, it is important to understand existing laws and processes in place that protect any child who is suddenly found without his or her parent or guardian.

UNEXPECTED UNACCOMPANIED MINORS IN CALIFORNIA TODAY

Currently in California when both parents are arrested, hospitalized, deceased, incapacitated, or otherwise unlocatable for whatever reason, the following process is activated:

First responders and law enforcement immediately assess the safety and well-being of all minor children present; If a peace officer “has reasonable cause for believing that the child is a person described in [Welfare & Institutions Code] Section 300[11] and that immediate removal is necessary to protect the child,” he or she can remove the child and notify a county social worker to assume custody of the child, without a warrant or court order;[12] The social worker will immediately notify the parents/guardians and all known relatives that the child is being taken into protective custody[13]; The social worker “shall consider whether the child may remain safely in their residence. If a safe, responsible adult is present, the worker will create a “Parental Consent for Temporary Care” plan and leave the child with the adult . A“Parental Consent for Temporary Care” is a private agreement outside of the courts that allows a parent/legal guardian gives written permission for another adult – relative or not – to temporarily care for their child. It is voluntary, created by the parent/guardian, temporary, does not give custody to caregiver, allows a designated caregiver to make day-to-day decisions for the child’s safety and well-being like enroll the child in school and authorize certain medical care. Examples include: Caretaker’s Authorization Affidavit (Fam. Code §§ 6550, 6552); Power of Attorney (Prob. Code § 3000 et seq.) – notarized, more formal but more flexible and broad than Affidavit; School “Emergency” Forms; Medical forms If the child cannot be left, s/he will be assigned a case number and social worker who work for 30 days to place the child with an adult relative, as preference is always given to placing children with a relative.[14] A dependency court hearing will be held within 48 court hours to determine whether the child should remain in temporary foster care, be released to a relative, or dependency proceedings initiated under section 300 et seq.;[15] Depending on the court's findings re: “the best interests of the child”[16], the child may: Be reunified with the parents (once released or stabilized), or Be placed in relative care, foster care, emergency shelter, long-term guardianship or adoption (if reunification[17] isn’t possible).

Similarly at school, if no adult arrives to pick up the child, the school will go through the child’s Emergency Contact List and, if no person can be reached, called CPS, again, for assistance. It is worth noting that the California School Board Association’s legal counsel is already telling schools that they must accept Caretakers Affidavits, even if the person presenting the Affidavit is not on the child’s emergency contact list.[18] The Affidavit is already a problem.

Additionally – and of significance – if a teacher, aide, coach, administrator, counselor, etc. knows or “reasonably suspects” that a child is experiencing physical, emotional, or sexual abuse or exploitation, or neglect, they must report to CPS “as soon as reasonably possible” because they are “mandatory reporters.”[19]

As a result, as the law currently stands, no child will ever be left without legal protection if they are “abandoned,” whatever the reason may be.

ASSEMBLY BILL 495: AN UNNECESSARY DANGER

Despite the sweeping reach of California’s existing laws, Child Protective Services, and dependency proceedings that ensure the law is followed, the child is protected and is accounted for, and that parental rights are respected and restored as soon as possible, AB495 wants to:

… expand the type of person who is authorized to execute a caregiver’s authorization affidavit to include a “nonrelative extended family member,” as defined, and grant them the same rights to authorize school-related medical care, as defined, for the minor that are given to guardians, as specified.[20]

Co-opt a term from existing dependency proceedings and grant it even broader meaning:

… an adult caregiver who has an established familial or mentoring relationship with a relative of the child… or with the child [and] may include, but are not limited to, teachers, medical professionals, clergy, neighbors, and family friends.

Redefine and expand the well-settled legal term “relative” to include any adult:

… who is related to the child by blood, adoption, or affinity within the fifth degree of kinship, including all stepparents, stepsiblings, and all relatives whose status is preceded by the words “great,” “great-great,” or “grand,” or the spouse of any of the persons specified in this definition, even after the marriage has been terminated by death or dissolution. Fifth degree of kinship includes second cousins, first cousins once removed, great-great aunts, uncles, and grandparents, and typically involves thousands of individuals for the typical American family.[21]

Authorize these two expanded categories of individuals to exercise all parental rights regarding education and medical care:

5. I am a relative or nonrelative extended family member of the child (see back of this form for a definition of “relative” and “nonrelative extended family member”). Recall that, if the caregiver completes sections 1 through 8, s/he can un/enroll the child from school and authorize any type of medical care from any provider. (Fam. Code §§ 6550, 6552).

Note: the bill claims “1.This declaration does not affect the rights of the minor’s parents or legal guardian regarding the care, custody, and control of the minor, and does not mean that the caregiver has legal custody of the minor.” However, “if the decision of the parent or other person having legal custody of the minor … jeopardize[s] the life, health, or safety of the minor,” the decision of the caregiver “shall” supersede the parent’s.[22] In other words, the Affidavit can transfer fundamental, constitutionally-protected parental rights to decide the education and care of a child to a stranger without due process of law.

In short, with the goal of keeping undocumented immigrants’ statuses confidential and protecting their anonymity, AB495 is circumventing existing guardrails that protect children, while respecting their parents’/guardians’ wishes and rights and ensuring reunification at the earliest opportunity possible, opening the opportunity for thousands of vulnerable children to be taken by predators and abusers alike.

COSTS OF AB 495

In addition to all of the costs outlined in the Senate’s Committee on Human Services’ analysis, there will be millions of dollars spent defending lawsuits by every parent who has legal standing challenge this bill, in partnership with the Department of Justice who we understand will gladly join these challenges.

WHAT TO DO WITH ASSEMBLY BILL 495

While we appreciate the author’s intent in drafting the bill, AB495 is unnecessary and exposes the most vulnerable parents – and children – to being stripped of their fundamental and basic human rights without any due process of law, while simultaneously placing children at risk of being kidnapped and abused. There are numerous, robust systems, resources, programs and organizations in place dedicated to serving immigrants who should be activated, not sidestepped, to actually help parents plan for the worst, while ensuring their rights and children are protected.

The following are just a few resources currently offered to immigrants for free online from the California Courts’ self-help system:

Again, and for the sake of clarity: there is absolutely zero reason why undocumented immigrant (or any) parents cannot use existing tools readily available for free online or at legal and immigration clinics in their native languages, backed by systems that are designed to “reduce uncertainty,” “preserve family unity,” protect the emotional and physical well-being of children that actually involve the parents, giving them “the agency to choose a safety plan that works,” while ensuring the child is safe, tracked, and reunited with at the earliest opportunity possible. [23]

Rather than enacting a overbroad bill that dangerously expands existing law, we should work on educating parents on the tools and resources currently available to them. AB 495 should be withdrawn.

VOTE “NO” ON AB 495

For the foregoing reasons, as well as others excluded from this letter for the sake of time and brevity, we, respectfully, request that you vote “no” on Assembly Bill 495, encourage your colleagues to do the same, and encourage Assemblywoman Rodriguez to withdraw her bill completely.

Very truly yours,

Nicole C. Pearson, Esq.

FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE, A.P.C.

cc: Gavin Newsom, Asm. Celeste Rodriguez, Harmeet Dhillon

