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Alix Mayer's avatar
Alix Mayer
Jun 9

Your beautiful words are making me cry, Nicole. He truly was one of the greats.

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MARY WASSER-NELSON's avatar
MARY WASSER-NELSON
Jun 9

i didn’t personally, know ‘the Person,’ of: ‘Your’ Cellabratory, Memory, here.

But i have known, ‘many’-wonderful, kind, & Good People, like ‘this,’-friend;

(excuse, my senior, moment)

Whom, You are remembering -here.

And, i would just like to say, that; My life, also,

i-and, i know, the lives of countless, others, will forever be enriched, by ‘such,’ good, kind, decent people!

Just , like; my own, life, has, & i know, will-forever, also-continue to be!

By the lives of those, People, like him, Who k know & have known, & gone, before.

Those, People, like ‘Him,’

‘which i ‘have,’ known & which’ -‘You’ also, Celebrate, as well!-in

‘Your’ Remembrance-Here!

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