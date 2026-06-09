Yesterday we lost one of the Good Ones. Not just a great lawyer, but a genuinely good man without whose help you probably would not be reading this post today.

In a world full of loud voices and endless self-promotion, Warner Mendenhall listened more than he spoke. He helped people without keeping score. He treated everyone with dignity.

He was steady. Kind. Patient. Generous with his time, knowledge, and heart. He always answered my calls and never acted too busy, important, or accomplished to help. He never made me feel silly or small. As someone who was new to the Fight and often overwhelmed, I was and still am deeply grateful for his calm guidance and steady support.

What made Warner remarkable— at least to me— was not only his courage or success, but the way he carried himself while doing it.

He was focused and determined to stop injustice, corruption, and abuse of power, but he was still honest, thoughtful, and kind.

He taught me that strength does not require arrogance, conviction does not require cruelty, and that a person can fight fiercely for what is right without losing their kindness along the way.

I am working on it— I honestly pray to be even a fraction of the human Warner was every day— but his memory will keep this prayer alive.

The legal profession, Freedom Movement, and countless lives he touched are better because Warner was here.

I am grateful to have known him, and for his mentorship and the example he set. I will miss him, but not nearly as much as the family he loved so deeply.

Please keep his wife and their children in your prayers. I hope they see these messages and know how loved, respected, and appreciated their husband and father was.

Warner, there is a special place in Heaven for those who spend their lives standing up for others. Few embodied that calling more faithfully than you.

Rest in peace, Good and Faithful Servant. We will take it from here.

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