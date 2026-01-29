Stops School "Consultants" from Grooming Your Kids
We have an opportunity to win a rare victory for #ParentalRights in California. Here's how we can + need to secure it RIGHT NOW:
As you drive to school drop off and/or work, I need you to call the reps listed below to demand that they support Assemblyman James Gallagher’s straightforward parents’ rights bill: Assembly Bill 281.
Current law
requires parents to receive 14-day notice when a guest speaker provides sex education, but NOT when an outside CONSULTANT does. Even though the CA Dept of Education website says parents should be notified in both cases, we know that schools are not.
AB 281, as amended, Gallagher. Comprehensive sexual health education and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) prevention
education. education: outside consultants.
#AB281 fixes this loophole by adding “outside consultants” to existing law.
Nothing else changes.
Of course CTA and PP are pushing back, as they want to CONTINUE exploiting this loophole to talk to your kids about sexually-explicit, age— and intellectually + scientifically + medically— inappropriate things wo giving you the opportunity to protect your kids and opt them out.
PLEASE SHARE + CALL NOW:
Dawn Addis (CA Assembly District 30)
Phone: (916) 319-2030
David Alvarez (CA Assembly District 80)
Phone: (916) 319-2080
Lisa Calderon (CA Assembly District 56)
Phone: (916) 319-2056
Juan Carrillo (D-CA-039)
Phone: (916) 319-2039
Mike Fong (D-CA-049)
Phone: (916) 319-2049
Jesse Gabriel (D-CA-046)
Phone: (916) 319-2046
Maggy Krell (D-CA-006)
Phone: (916) 319-2006
Josh Lowenthal (D-CA-069)
Phone: (916) 319-2069
Stephanie Nguyen (D-CA-010)
Phone: (916) 319-2010
Tina McKinnor (D-CA-061)
Phone: (916) 319-2061
Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-CA-073)
Phone: (916) 319-2073
Blanca Pacheco (D-CA-064)
Phone: (916) 319-2064
James Ramos (D-CA-045)
Phone: (916) 319-2045
Michelle Rodriguez (D-CA-053)
Phone: (916) 319-2053
Celeste Rodriguez (D-CA-043)
Phone: (916) 319-2043
Blanca Rubio (D-CA-048)
Phone: (916) 319-2048
Buffy Wicks (D-CA-014)
Phone: (916) 319-2014
Lori Wilson (D-CA-011)
Phone: (916) 319-2011
SAMPLE SCRIPT:
“Hello, my name is _____. I urge the Assemblymember to support AB 281. This bill simply ensures parents are notified when outside consultants provide sex education, just as they already are for guest speakers. Parents have a right to know who is teaching their children. Thank you.“
Please see Nicole’s latest Instagram post for more details + graphics.
Thank you
to James for standing up for what’s right, and to California Family Council for sounding the alarm to protect our children, as always.
Take your children out of public school and form homeschooling cooperatives. Move to a different state if necessary.
"If standing up for the children burns a bridge, i have matches, we ride at dawn."
There's a reason these monsters get beaten to death in prison—even the hardest criminals know that you do not attack the most fragile, impressionable, and innocent.