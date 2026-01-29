As you drive to school drop off and/or work, I need you to call the reps listed below to demand that they support Assemblyman James Gallagher’s straightforward parents’ rights bill: Assembly Bill 281.

Current law

requires parents to receive 14-day notice when a guest speaker provides sex education, but NOT when an outside CONSULTANT does. Even though the CA Dept of Education website says parents should be notified in both cases, we know that schools are not.

AB 281, as amended, Gallagher. Comprehensive sexual health education and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) prevention education. education: outside consultants.

#AB281 fixes this loophole by adding “outside consultants” to existing law.

Nothing else changes.



Of course CTA and PP are pushing back, as they want to CONTINUE exploiting this loophole to talk to your kids about sexually-explicit, age— and intellectually + scientifically + medically— inappropriate things wo giving you the opportunity to protect your kids and opt them out.

PLEASE SHARE + CALL NOW:

Dawn Addis (CA Assembly District 30)

Phone: (916) 319-2030

David Alvarez (CA Assembly District 80)

Phone: (916) 319-2080

Lisa Calderon (CA Assembly District 56)

Phone: (916) 319-2056

Juan Carrillo (D-CA-039)

Phone: (916) 319-2039

Mike Fong (D-CA-049)

Phone: (916) 319-2049

Jesse Gabriel (D-CA-046)

Phone: (916) 319-2046

Maggy Krell (D-CA-006)

Phone: (916) 319-2006

Josh Lowenthal (D-CA-069)

Phone: (916) 319-2069

Stephanie Nguyen (D-CA-010)

Phone: (916) 319-2010

Tina McKinnor (D-CA-061)

Phone: (916) 319-2061

Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-CA-073)

Phone: (916) 319-2073

Blanca Pacheco (D-CA-064)

Phone: (916) 319-2064

James Ramos (D-CA-045)

Phone: (916) 319-2045

Michelle Rodriguez (D-CA-053)

Phone: (916) 319-2053

Celeste Rodriguez (D-CA-043)

Phone: (916) 319-2043

Blanca Rubio (D-CA-048)

Phone: (916) 319-2048

Buffy Wicks (D-CA-014)

Phone: (916) 319-2014

Lori Wilson (D-CA-011)

Phone: (916) 319-2011



SAMPLE SCRIPT:



“Hello, my name is _____. I urge the Assemblymember to support AB 281. This bill simply ensures parents are notified when outside consultants provide sex education, just as they already are for guest speakers. Parents have a right to know who is teaching their children. Thank you.“

Please see Nicole’s latest Instagram post for more details + graphics.

Thank you

to James for standing up for what’s right, and to California Family Council for sounding the alarm to protect our children, as always.