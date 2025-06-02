STEP 1: FORCE ALL KIDS INTO THE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM

by Al Muratsucuhi (D), District 66 (Redondo, Manhattan, Hermosa, PV, El Segundo, etc.)

WHAT:

Will stamp out charter schools and the small businesses and programs that support them —e.g. therapeutics (speech, physical, equestrian, art), STEM, sports, foreign language, visual and performing arts, tutoring, apprenticeships which private and public school students also utilize — by imposing additional reporting, certification, audit burdens and duplicating existing programs, offices, and departments — at a tune of approximately $100M per year — to prevent “rampant fraud” amongst charter schools.

WHY CA IS DOING THIS:

“The most striking indication of these latest enrollment data is that … the dramatic exodus of families and students from public schools early in the pandemic has not reversed itself,” said Thomas Dee, an education professor at Stanford University who has been studying public school enrollment since the pandemic. Dee said a substantial amount of enrollment decline is due to lower birth rates, families moving out of the state, and a rise in private school and homeschooling enrollment. The most recent state data shows enrollment in homeschools almost doubled from 25,423 in 2018–19 to 49,402 in 2023–24, while private school enrollment increased from 521,116 to 551,052.

WHY IT MATTERS:

“First they came for the charter schools…” If we give California the power to dictate which type of schooling has to jump through additional, more stringent, potentially harmful hurdles, it will abuse this power to impose similar requirements on the next “non-traditional” learning option in order to stamp out that competition, as well. Charter schools > home schools > private religious schools > religious schools > private schools…. Soon the only option left will be the public schools we all fled.

AB84 is a runaround parents’ and guardians’ fundamental, well-recognized, and fiercely defended rights to direct the education, care and upbringing of their child. Al his cronies are not smart enough to say, “You cannot send your children to charter schools (which are outperforming our public schools, which are on the brink of closure), but you will not be able to attend any if I strangle them out of business with costly, duplicative, ineffective, and harmful bureaucratic hurdles.” “The child is not the mere creature of the State; those who nurture him and direct his destiny have the right, coupled with the high duty, to recognize and prepare him for additional obligations.” (Pierce v. Society of Sisters, 268 U.S. 510 (1925)). “The liberty interest at issue in this case-the interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children is perhaps the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests recognized by [the U.S. Supreme] Court. ” (Troxell v. Granville, 530 U.S. 57, 65-66). This “liberty interest” is protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, and includes the right of parents to “establish a home and bring up children” and “to control the education of their own.” (Meyer v. Nebraska, 262 U. S. 390, 399, 401 (1923); see also Pierce, supra, 268 U. S. 510, 534-535 (1925) [the “liberty of parents and guardians” includes the right “to direct the upbringing and education of children under their control.”]). “ It is cardinal with us that the custody, care and nurture of the child reside first in the parents , whose primary function and freedom include preparation for obligations the state can neither supply nor hinder." (Prince v. Massachusetts, 321 U. S. 158 (1944)).

Private and public school students utilize the same extracurricular services, programs, tutoring, therapies, and support as charter and home school children. If the bulk of these programs’ customer base is wiped out, they will also have to shut down and all students will be deprived and harmed.

California charter public schools serve a greater percentage of historically underserved students than traditional public schools, including those who are living at or below the poverty line; minorities (African American, Latino); single parent homes; English learners; and exceptional needs than traditional public schools. If Al and his cronies pass AB84, they will drive out of business charter schools that are serving the most vulnerable children in our communities.

California is facing over $300B in losses and debt due to the fires and Gavin Newsom’s ineptitudes, not to mention the millions in federal funding we might lose for Gavin’s refusal to follow Trump’s Executive Order re: Title IX: DEFENDING WOMEN FROM GENDER IDEOLOGY EXTREMISM AND RESTORING BIOLOGICAL TRUTH TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

WHAT TO DO NOW:

AB84 passed out of Assembly Education and Appropriations and is headed to the Assembly Floor. It needs to be voted on and passed off of the Assembly Floor by June 6, otherwise it dies in the Assembly.

Call your Assembly person to register your opposition and tell them to vote “NO” or at the very least abstain if AB84 comes to floor vote. https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov Call your Senator to register your opposition and tell them to vote “NO” or at the very least abstain if AB84 comes to floor vote. https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov No it is not too early to do so. If we put enough pressure before the Assembly vote, the Senate can call the Assembly and tell them to kill the bill and not let it go to the Senate. Call Gavin to register your opposition and tell them to veto AB84 if it passes out of the Legislature. https://www.gov.ca.gov/contact/ No it is not too early to do so. If we put enough pressure on Gavin, he could try and kill it before it gets to his desk to avoid the controversy. Complete these 1-minute, One-Click Campaigns: https://chartercenter.quorum.us/campaign/120151/ https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23664 https://www.stopab84.com https://www.change.org/p/stopthemandate-help-stop-the-unconstitutional-mandate-being-forced-on-healthcare-workers-teachers-law-enforcement-firefighters-county-city-and-state-community-members-and-private-industry-workers/u/33523020 Call Al Murasuchi, the bill’s author. He is running for Superintendent of Public Eduction in 2026. Let him know that you know he introduced AB84 and killed Bill Essayli’s AB1314 which would have required schools to tell parents and guardians when their children were goign by a different gender, accessing opposite-sex facilities, etc.

STEP 2: ALIENATE THEM FROM THEIR FAMILIES

by Tasha Beoner (D), District 77 (Encinitas, Del Mar, Carlsbad, Mission Beach, La Jolla, etc.)

WHAT:

Currently, required subjects for grades kindergarten through 8th grades (5 to 14 year olds) are math, science, language arts, social science, and bilingual subjects. Boener claims that “all AB86 is going to do” is require “health education” as well. The problem is that the “health education” curriculum and framework adopted in 2019 for grades 9 through 12 that is overtly-sexual / borderline pornographic and is under investigation by the Trump Administration.

WHY IS CA DOING THIS:

CA is — and has been for quite some time, now — paving the way around you and directly to your children. They have been doing so by (1) placing perverted and inappropriate ideas in their head that your children know you would not likely agree with, to (presumptively) alienate them from you then (2) “offering support” to these children who are confused and feel they are alone because they would have likely / disappointed you, while (3) planting indecent thoughts into the youngest, most impressionable minds possible in order to abuse and exploit them, while generating trillions of dollars off their backs, via “sexual and reproductive and mental healthcare” offered at on-campus clinics or nearby Planned Parenthood facilities they will arrange free transportation to, such as abortions and gender affirming care.

Remember Senator Scott Wiener (and Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo)’s Senate Bill 665: this is all part of the plan to estrange you from your children and usher them into “shelters” where they will be preyed on by woke LGBQT+ pedophiles who can help them emancipate themselves from you so they can abuse them. SEE THE FOLLOWING BILLS….

WHY DOES IT MATTER:

See above.

WHAT TO DO NOW:

AB86 passed out of the Assembly May 29, 2025, therefore, it is headed to the Senate Education and Appropriations Committees. Time to start putting the pressure on your Senators, now.

Call your Senator to register your opposition and tell them to vote “NO” or at the very least abstain if AB86 comes to floor vote. https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov Call your Senator if s/he is on the Senate Education or Appropriations committees and formally register your opposition and tell them to vote “NO” or at the very least abstain if AB86 if it comes to their committee. We do not have a hearing date, yet, but better to get ahead of this. Senate Education Committee Members Senate Appropriations Committee Members Call Gavin to register your opposition and tell them to veto AB86 if it passes out of the Legislature. https://www.gov.ca.gov/contact/ No it is not too early to do so. If we put enough pressure on Gavin, he could try and kill it before it gets to his desk to avoid the controversy. Send a comment to your representatives using Real Impact’s #NOonAB86 One-Click Campaign.

STEP 3: OFFER THEM “RESOURCES” + “SUPPORT” SHOULD THEY EVER FEEL “ALONE”

by Mark Gonzalez (D), Los Angeles (Commerce)

WHAT:

Every public school student* in 7th through 12th grade and higher education must have the Trevor Project's phone number and text line printed on the back of their school ID.

*This bill was originally written to apply to all students 13+. However, on April 9, Gonzalez admitted the bill violated the rights of religious students and, thus, pulled the requirement for private schools.

WHY IS CA DOING THIS:

See explanations, above.

The Trevor Project allegedly offers suicide counseling. It also provides “TrevorSpace,” “an affirming, online community for LGBTQ young people between the ages of 13-24 years old.” There, 13 to 24 year olds to ask questions, “get support,” “connect” with like minded and “similarly situated” individuals, and find “resources.” Now your children will be reminded of and have access to these resource 24/7 thanks to a constant reminder they carry in their pocket every day. They can also be groomed and abused by anonymous online “friends” without you knowing. Not a conspiracy, see complaints here.

WHY DOES IT MATTER:

See above.

AB272 is patently illegal and unconstitutional. Not all private schools are religious. Not all public school students secular. If the author admitted that the bill violates the First Amendment of “private school students,” he admitted that it violates the rights of every religious student, regardless of what type of school they are enrolled in. AB272 will be struck down if passed. Therefore, it needs to be pulled, now, to avoid the needless expenditure of litigation resources.

WHAT TO DO NOW:

AB727 passed out of Assembly Education and Appropriations and is headed to the Assembly Floor. It needs to be voted on and passed off of the Assembly Floor by June 6, otherwise it dies in the Assembly.

Call your Assembly person to register your opposition and tell them to vote “NO” or at the very least abstain if AB727 comes to floor vote. https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov Call your Senator to register your opposition and tell them to vote “NO” or at the very least abstain if AB727 comes to floor vote. https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov NO it is not too early. Call Gavin to register your opposition and tell them to veto AB727 if it passes out of the Legislature. https://www.gov.ca.gov/contact/ NO it is not too early. Complete Real Impact’s 1-minute, One-Click Campaign

MORE “RESOURCES” THEY WANT TO OFFER OUR CHILDREN:

AB 40 (Bonta) - (OPPOSE) Expands emergency medical services to include abortion, increasing access to abortion in California hospitals and emergency rooms. By redefining 'emergency services and care,' the bill allows abortions to be performed in urgent care settings, potentially increasing the number of abortions under the guise of emergency treatment. If this bill is passed, it will take immediate effect, making it easier for abortion procedures to be integrated into hospital emergency protocols across the state.

STATUS: Referred to Senate Com. on Health. Hearing date 06/11/25

Click Here to Take Action

AB 54 (Krell and/ Aguiar-Curry) - (OPPOSE) this bill would make it legal to send, receive, or use abortion-related drugs—like mifepristone and misoprostol—if the abortion is legal under state law. It also protects anyone involved in providing or using these drugs (like doctors or patients) from being sued, arrested, or punished by medical boards, even for actions that happened after January 1, 2020. Worse yet, it undermines the rights of parents by enabling minors to access abortion-inducing drugs without parental knowledge or consent. This bill pushes a radical agenda that prioritizes abortion access over the safety of women, the rights of parents, and the protection of unborn life.

STATUS: Referred to Committees. on Health and Judiciary. Hearing date 6/11/2025

Click Here to Take Action

AB 260 (Aguiar-Curry) - (OPPOSE) would allow California to permit and regulate abortion drugs like mifepristone even without FDA approval, protects providers and pharmacists from legal or professional penalties, and ensures insurance coverage continues. It also expands access through telehealth and limits law enforcement access to related records. While claiming to protect access, AB 260 lowers medical standards and oversight, putting patient safety and legal transparency at risk.

STATUS: Referred to Coms. on Health and B. P. & E.D.

Click Here to Take Action

STEP 4: HIDE THE EVIDENCE

by Scott Wiener (D), District 11 (San Francisco)

WHAT:

Remember that one seemingly nothing-burger bill AB223 by Christopher Ward that I was losing my mind over last year? Well it passed so the law now requires any petition for a change of gender and sex identifier or gender, sex identifier, and name filed by a person under 18 years of age (minor), and any papers associated with the proceeding, to be kept confidential by the court and require the court to limit access to these records. Not to be outdone by his crony, Wiener is asking the Legislature to let anyone change their name, gender, and/or sex confidentially. Basically, allow the adults taking the minors to change their records to change theirs confidentially at the same time, too! What could possibly go wrong with this?!?!?!?

SB59 also applies retroactively, so any requests filed up to 5 years ago will be sealed too! I wonder what started happening around 5 years ago that would incentivize people to start changing and SEALING their identifying records. Hmmmmmm….

WHY IS CALIFORNIA DOING THIS?

Do I need to explain more/further?

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Same question.

WHAT TO DO NOW:

SB59 passed out of Senate Judiciary and Appropriations and is headed to the Senate Floor. It needs to be voted on and passed off of the Senate Floor by June 6, otherwise it dies in the Senate.

Call your Senator to register your opposition and tell them to vote “NO” or at the very least abstain if SB59 comes to floor vote. https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov Call your Assembly person to register your opposition and tell them to vote “NO” or at the very least abstain if SB59 comes to floor vote. https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov NO it is not too early. Call Gavin to register your opposition and tell them to veto SB59 if it passes out of the Legislature. https://www.gov.ca.gov/contact/ NO it is not too early. Complete Real Impact’s 1-minute, One-Click Campaign

STEP 5: HIDE THE EVIDENCE FAST

by Rick Zbur (D), District 51 (Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, West Los Angeles, Westwood Village)

WHAT:

Remember those two bills I just mentioned? Rick wants to speed these processes up. God forbid anyone who cares about (especially) these minors erasing their identities might find out and get involved before they do and disappear themselves off the face of Earth.

HOW? By (1) removing the ability for people to object to an adult's name change and (2) requiring courts to approve the name change within six weeks without a hearing, unless there's a major issue. As someone currently litigating life-and-death cases in court it is absolutely bullsh*t these requests would get priority. But again, tell me there’s not an agenda without telling me there’s an agenda! Look where the CA Legislature is putting all of their efforts!!!

With regard to minors, if both parents sign the petition for a name change, the court will automatically approve the change within six weeks without a hearing. If both parents do not sign, the non-signing parent will be notified, and the court will only hold a hearing if there’s a valid objection. However, a parent objecting to the child’s name change or change on gender identity is not considered a valid objection.

WHY IS CALIFORNIA DOING THIS?

You get it.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

You get this, too.

WHAT TO DO NOW:

AB1084 passed out of Assembly Health and Appropriations and is headed to the Assembly Floor. It needs to be voted on and passed off of the Assembly Floor by June 6, otherwise it dies in the Assembly.

Call your Assembly person to register your opposition and tell them to vote “NO” or at the very least abstain if AB1084 comes to floor vote. https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov Call your Senator to register your opposition and tell them to vote “NO” or at the very least abstain if AB1084 comes to floor vote. https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov NO it is not too early. Call Gavin to register your opposition and tell them to veto AB1084 if it passes out of the Legislature. https://www.gov.ca.gov/contact/ NO it is not too early. Complete Real Impact’s 1-minute, One-Click Campaign

THE AGENDA:

They want your children and they will have them at all costs. The Plan is simple:

Force all kids back into public schools where you can isolate, alienate, and indoctrinate them. Form a wedge between them + parents/ guardians, make them feel alone, scared, sad, misunderstood. Offer them the "resources" + "support" when they do, including “safe houses” and “shelters” where they can run away to enough times to automatically sever parental rights, or meet someone or access Trevor Project resources to help them do it. Change their records "confidentially" in record-speed. Shove them into the medical system that will experiment on, mutilate, sterilize, and possibly kill them, while sucking out every last penny before they do.

RISE UP. PROTECT THE CHILDREN.

