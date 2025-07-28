I am grateful for the many influencers who have joined the movement to stop Section 453, but there is so much misinformation swirling around it, coupled with extremely vague, hyperbolic statements about what it says + will or could do, that we are losing credibility with the legislators and giving them reason to ignore us, so here are the FACTS about Section 453:

WHAT IS SECTION 453?

Section 453 is not a bill (e.g. not “AB 453”), it a rider to the House of Representatives (federal government) Appropriations FY26 Interior-Environment Appropriations Bill. A “rider” is an amendment to a bill that is not directly related to the bill’s primary purpose. It is used to enact policy changes that may not pass on their own as a standalone bill, to advance controversial measures by attaching them to a "must-pass" spending bill, or to block or mandate specific actions by federal agencies without going through the proper channels. Riders can change existing laws, impose new duties on government agencies, and influence policy decisions, even without a direct connection to the spending being allocated. This is what Section 453 says (note: I screenshot the edges of the bill and the next section so you can tell that this the entire substance of Section 453):

Section 453 does not say “Pesticide manufacturers are immune from liability” or “People cannot sue pesticide manufacturers for injuries caused by pesticides.”

WHAT?!

What does this mean for me and my family?

If a pesticide is currently labeled as “moderate” or “highly” dangerous, but information comes out that says it should be “highly” or “extremely” dangerous — or vice versa and it should be labeled less dangerous (if that even happens) — the EPA could not change the label because it would be “inconsistent” with its current assessment and corresponding label. It’s a straight-forward as that.

The EPA will be powerless to require or force a company to update its label, even if new evidence of harm emerges after a health assessment is complete, e.g. because the company withheld it and a whistleblower exposed it, or because new data reveals the harm, even if the pesticide company requests an updated label from the EPA .

BOTTOM LINE: Section 453 will freeze the EPA's ability to protect the public as new science emerges regarding the safety of pesticides.

Nicole, you’re still being hyperbolic. The EPA can just update the pesticide’s health assessment or classification and update or approve the label!

Sure. Health assessments take no less than 4 years and sometimes more than 12 to complete. So this means that, if new evidence comes out regarding a pesticide, the soonest the label could be updated is 4 years, but up to 12. In the meantime, we and our children will be using dangerous chemicals the government knows can kill us without our consent, or any legal or medical recourse.

Ok that’s a little bad, but at least we can sue (after they knowingly poison us for at least 4 years)…

No, you can’t. If Section 453 passes it will allow what is called the “Impossible Preemption Doctrine” to attach to “failure to warn” lawsuits against pesticide companies for harms caused by known risks that they failed to include on their labels, giving them a complete defense to any such claims.

These criminals are not stupid. They see the backlash against National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which barred individuals and families injured by vaccines from suing manufacturers and medical providers. But Bayer (formally Monsanto) and its “Coalition” of criminal chemical cronies, including Chinese chem giant ChemChen, are getting annihilated in court, facing over $11B in damages because their defenses being rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court and the Circuits outright. They are not going to bar lawsuits against pesticide manufacturing companies, now, too. They are going to do something worse:

Fabian Tomasi worked in a pesticides firm for 20 years, loading and unloading airplanes used to spray fields with pesticides. He is a living example of their effects on the human body and, now, dedicates his life to giving all victims of glyphosate a voice © Pablo Ernesto Piovano

Let the lawsuits fly, but give pesticide companies a complete defense.

This is how it will work:

State laws require companies to warn about known health risks. FIFRA requires the EPA to approve any new or updated language on a label before adding new safety warnings. Section 453 will prohibit the EPA from approving such warnings. unless it does a new health assessment (which can take 4-12 years). Defendant pesticide companies will be able to argue: “We cannot comply with state warning requirements because federal law makes it impossible to get EPA approval!” Under the Supremacy Clause, when it is impossible to comply with both state and federal law, federal law preempts state law. RESULT: Complete legal immunity for companies that know their products cause cancer, but deliberately conceal this information.

So where is Section 453 now?

Section 453 passed out of the House Appropriations Committee on July 22, 2025 via an “audible vote.” While almost every other item was voted by recorded vote tallied and announced throughout the hearing, Committee Chair Tom Cole allowed an “audible” (yes, like in a football game (with much higher stakes)) vote, which means legislators yelled their vote and he arbitrarily — and unilaterally — declared “the nays have it.”

What what?? Why didn’t Section 453 die if everyone voted “nay”?!

Democrat House Representative Chelli Pingree from Maine had proposed an amendment to the Appropriations Bill that would have struck Section 453 from it (among other things). As a result, the vote was regarding her amendment and, since “the nay’s had it,” the amendment did not pass and 453 was not struck.

Note: the Republicans are the issue.

Dems focus on environmental regulations in agriculture, sustainable practices, and the health of farmworkers and the communities in agricultural areas getting poisoned by big ag (and chemical) giants. Republicans, on the other hand, prefer deregulation and are not as concerned with “climate change,” and the “old school” ones are still not sold on MAHA (or Bobby) yet. Listen to the testimony here for yourself and you will quickly understand each side’s talking points.

Note: I am not picking sides here or calling one better than the other. I am for Team Humanity, informed consent, not poisoning people, not poisoning people for profit, ETC. All this means is that the Democrats’ donors are tied to the environment and education (another controversial and significant portion of the Appropriations bill) while the Republicans’ are tied to manufacturing and chemicals. Two wings of the same bird — don’t get it twisted — just that the Republican issue is currently up for bat.

WHAT DO WE DO NOW:

IN THE HOUSE: the House Appropriations bill containing Section 453 (and Section 457 and Section 507, which are also bad for the reasons set forth here) is set to be heard in September after summer break. I know that seems like a long way away, but with summer activities, this will be here before you know it, so you need to contact your Representative now to tell them to vote “no” or abstain on the Bill if it comes across their desk. Find your federal House of Representatives Rep here: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative Find the “R” members here and call them up, too! https://www.house.gov/representatives IN THE SENATE: not to be outdone with their House criminal counterparts, the Senate is considering adding similar language to its Appropriations bill. We need to call our (1) Senator and (2) Senate Appropriations Committee members and tell them that any language protecting foreign chemical companies from legal recourse is unacceptable. Script: "I am calling to tell Senator ____ that I don't support any language in the Appropriations Bill that would effectively prevent litigation against foreign chemical companies like Bayer and ChemChina. I also don't support any language that would prevent updating safety labels on chemicals in a timely, immediate manner." Republican Senators: Susan Collins 202-224-2523 Mitch McConnell 202-224-2541 Lisa Murkowski 202-224-6665 Lindsey Graham 202-224-5972 Jerry Moran 202-224-6521 John Hoeven 202-224-2551 John Boozman 202-224-4843 Shelley Capito 202-224-6472 John Kennedy 202-224-4623 Cindy Hyde-Smith 202-224-5054 Bill Hagerty 202-224-4944 Katie Britt 202-224-5744 Markwayne Mullin 202-224-4721 Deb Fischer 202-224-6551 Mike Rounds 202-224-5842 MAHA: Send a mass email to the House MAHA caucus staffers to remind them that, in order for American’s to be healthy, they need to have truthful, complete labels to read, so Section 453 must be completely removed from the Appropriations Bill. will.tucker@mail.house.gov, nate.zimpher@mail.house.gov, rob.sar@mail.house.gov, chase.babair@mail.house.gov, susan.falconer@mail.house.gov, matt.tucker@mail.house.gov, will.smith@mail.house.gov, nick.adams@mail.house.gov, bubba.white@mail.house.gov, juliana.dauchess@mail.house.gov, allie.esau@mail.house.gov, james.schroeder@mail.house.gov, jack.ganter@mail.house.gov, quinn.ritchie@mail.house.gov

THANK YOU

to Dr. Alexandra Munoz, Stand for Health Freedom, Moms Across America, Glyphosate Facts, Beyond Pesticides, and the many others — some of whom I cannot publicly thank — for leading the charge on this and sharing your expertise to help us

#RISEUP #ProtecttheChildren #StopSection453 #StopSection457 #StopSection407 #FactsLawTruthJustice