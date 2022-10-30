Hopefully, you were able to join us for one of our two ZOOM Webinars with our friend and former-DEA agent, Mark, regarding the American fentanyl crisis. While a terrifying reality, we are grateful that, through our work, we have been able to connect with incredible. selfless human beings, such as him, who will donate their time to our community.

If you were unable to join, here is important information for you to read + share.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

2 mg - the equivalent of 10 grains of table salt - is enough to kill the average adult American man (185 lbs., 6 feet tall). For perspective, a Tylenol pill is 200 mg of acetaminophen, so 1/100th of that.

Fentanyl is being mixed in with both prescription (e.g. Oxycodone, Xanax, Lorazepam, Adderall),and illegal drugs (e.g. cocaine, heroin, meth, etc.) to increase the effects of the drugs and/or give the user a better high. It is less conspicuous than other fillers. It is more potent. It is more addictive. Therefore, it is the best bang for dealers' bucks and being used by allof them. Because the fentanyl is, essentially, being mixed haphazardly in vats, there is no guarantee of how much is being laced into pills. It is for this reason, coupled with the fact that such a small amount is lethal, that many people die after taking just one pill. Hence, DEA's #OnePillCanKill Campaign (see links below). The cartels are not targeting children with the "Rainbow Fentanyl" pills. The pills are being pressed into rainbow colored, candy-looking shapes and sizes in order to be able to more easily smuggle them across the border in less conspicuous containers (e.g. Skittles bags, cereal boxes, Smarties packages, etc.). That being said, children - young and older - are more enticed by these candy-looking pills so parents must be on the alert. E.g. a toddler - or even a middle schooler - will pick up something that looks like candy and eat it. Even a high schooler. Even me! If you use illicit drugs AND/OR prescription pills not bought directly from a legitimate pharmacy, you are risking buying a pill that is laced with fentanyl. This is not a "drug addict" issue.

EXAMPLES: An adult runs out of their prescription pain pill, e.g. after knee surgery, ask a friend for one while waiting for rX refill, does not know friend did not get theirs from pharmacy but dealer --> laced with fentanyl. A high school or college student needs ONE Adderall to study for her last final, does not have an rX for it, gets it from a friend who got it from a dealer, not a pharmacy --> laced with fentanyl. A high school or college student (or any child) injures themself snowboarding, playing football, soccer, etc. needs a pain pill before rX is refilled, goes into parent's pill bottles or gets one from a friend, and pill was not from a pharmacy --> laced with fentanyl. You checked all your kids' candies, but their friends' parents did not, and they are all sharing candies at school --> one Rainbow pill sneaks through and they eat it. Mark's words, verbatim, "I would rather play Russian roulette with a 6-chamber than take illegal drugs or a prescription pill not from a pharmacy." #SHOOK. NARCAN Nasal Spray is NOT the solution. It is expensive to get if, especially if you do not have health insurance coverage. It may take more than 1 spray to counteract the amount of fentanyl actually consumed. Saving someone's life with the spray, necessarily assumes You know the person took fentanyl and is having a fentanyl overdose. E.g. not passed out from alcohol, napping, etc. You are there to administer it. They just took one pill with 2mg of fentanyl or less.

WHAT TO DO TO PROTECT YOURSELVES:

Yours in All the Fights,

Nicole

