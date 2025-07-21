I have, admittedly, not been able to tackle this issue as it has been creeping slowly across the country — and, to be honest, I could not see anything like this passing — but boy was I wrong (naive, tired, and in denial):

Last week Bayer and a coalition of agricultural organizations snuck into a federal appropriations bill nine lines that will forever change the way we read and understand chemical labels, and sue for injuries we suffer from using them.

While laws have been introduced in at least 8 states so far and drafts are circulating in more than 20 others, these efforts have been slow and for the most part unsuccessful. Which is why Bayer et al. took their sneak attack to the federal level.

On July 15, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies approved a bill with Section 453, which will make it more difficult for (1) states to regulate pesticides and (2) people harmed by agrochemicals to sue the companies that make them.

How?

If passed, Section 453 will restrict the ability of pesticide companies to update warning labels on their products — even when evidence shows risks — unless the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) undertakes a new full review of the chemical under Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), or makes a new carcinogenicity classification of it. Either of these options will take years, leaving millions of unaware Americans potential victims of their known risks.

Section 453 will also limit state or independent authorities from mandating warnings — like California did with Proposition 65 — and centralize that power, instead, with the EPA, even if the EPA is slow to act, or overlooks emerging science. This suggests that the federal government wants to prevent states from requiring stricter labels than those approved by the EPA.

BOTTOM LINE: Section 453 transforms EPA registration into legal immunity, gutting both federal enforcement authority and state-level accountability mechanisms, creating a regulatory dead zone where companies cannot be held liable, even when they knowingly conceal health risks.

This immunity will apply to the entire pesticide industry — including Chinese Military Company, ChemChina, Syngenta, in addition to Bayer who, as you know, was formerly Monsanto. You know, this Monsanto and this one — and over 57,000 products currently on the market.

“Kill the lawsuits.”

Over the last decade, thousands of lawsuits filed against Bayer for injuries caused by glyphosate and similar lawsuits against other pesticide makers have alleged that the manufacturer failed to warn plaintiffs of health risks associated with their products. These “failure to warn” claims are based on state tort law and allege that these companies “knew or should have known” about the risks and failed to warn consumers about them.

Bayer has countered that the EPA rules trump state rules and, because the company’s labels meet the requirements of the EPA, which does not classify glyphosate as a carcinogen or require other warning labels, the failure to warn lawsuits are losers.

Almost every court has ruled against Bayer et al., forcing Bayer to pay more than $10 billion to settle Roundup weedkiller lawsuits. (The U.S. Supreme Court has thus far declined to hear Bayer’s appeals, although it is considering one now.) Center for Food Safety Policy Director Jaydee Hanson told The Defender that Section 453 is intended to “kill the lawsuits.”

Experts expect that a similar provision will be included in the new “Farm Bill.”

At least 12 and as many as 21 states are proposing industry-drafted bills to grant agrochemical companies immunity from liability for harms from their products if those products are licensed by the EPA, according to Moms Across America. So far, Georgia and North Dakota have passed liability shield laws that declare the EPA has oversight of pesticide labeling and that state laws can’t hold the companies liable for failing to warn about anything not required by the EPA.

Not to be outdone — and to ensure any of our pending lawsuits succeed — the EPA announced in January that it is simultaneously advancing a proposal to block states from requiring warning labels on pesticides, herbicides, and other commonly used agricultural products.

WHAT TO DO NOW:

Your warriors, here, at FACTS LAW TRUTH JUSTICE, along with Dr. Alexandra Munoz, Center for Food Safety, Beyond Pesticides, Stand for Health Freedom, Moms Across America, Children’s Health Defense, the National Agricultural Law Center, and more are seeking to have Section 453 removed from the appropriations bill before it goes before the full committee Tuesday, July 22, at 7:30 a.m. EST / 10:30 a.m.

If you want to watch: https://appropriations.house.gov/schedule/markups/full-committee-markup-fiscal-year-2026-interior-environment-and-related-agencies-0

Email the Appropriations Committee Members TODAY, Monday July 21. It does not matter if you are a constituent. These legislators are passing a bill in their committee that will affect every American. Tell them, “Section 453, 457 and 507 must be completely removed from the Appropriations bill. These block important updates for labels that will negatively impact our health and fertility, make it impossible to hold multibillion dollar companies responsible for knowns harms they cause us, block new information on a widely used chemicals and medical procedures (457), and cripples the EPA’S ability to protect us from “forever chemicals” in sewage sludge (507). These cannot be amended and must be struck from the bill.” BCC all of the Members with your message: megan.medley@mail.house.gov, madelyn.derks@mail.house.gov, monika.konrad@mail.house.gov, rob.sar@mail.house.gov, jack.lincoln@mail.house.gov, sam.garrison@mail.house.gov, gabrielle.sheitelman@mail.house.gov, nicole.manley@mail.house.gov, dmd@mail.house.gov, chase.starr@mail.house.gov, sofia.deiro@mail.house.gov, gisselle.reynolds@mail.house.gov, ashley.teague@mail.house.gov, owen.dankworth@mail.house.gov, ian.merritt@mail.house.gov, lindsey.mosley@mail.house.gov, kellie.chong@mail.house.gov, milton.robinson@mail.house.gov, travis.trejo@mail.house.gov, nick.bowser@mail.house.gov, matthew.stubeck@mail.house.gov, mary@mail.house.gov, lindsay.linhares@mail.house.gov, james.leavitt@mail.house.gov, edward.kim@mail.house.gov, ryan.rasins@mail.house.gov, chris.macarthur@mail.house.gov, chandler.smith@mail.house.gov, william.reynolds@mail.house.gov, katie.heffernan@mail.house.gov, nick.dilorenzo@mail.house.gov, jack.harrigan@mail.house.gov, kellie.hartl@mail.house.gov, nicholas.runkel@mail.house.gov, ben.vansickle1@mail.house.gov Call the Appropriations Committee Members TODAY, Monday, July 21: Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL-4) (202) 225-4876 Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO-4) (202) 225-2876 Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV-2) (202) 225-6155 Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK-5) (202) 225-2132 Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA-41) (202) 225-1986 Rep. John Carter (R-TX-31) (202) 225-3864 Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) (202) 225-2542 Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA-6) (202) 225-5431 Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX-27) (202) 225-7742 Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA-9) (202) 225-9893 Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK-4) (202) 225-6165 Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL-26) (202) 225-4211 Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC-11) (202) 225-6401 Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX-6) (202) 225-2002 Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN-3) (202) 225-3271 Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL-18) (202) 225-1252 Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23) (202) 225-4511 Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS-3) (202) 225-5031 Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD-1) (202) 225-5311 Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA-2) (202) 225-2911 Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH-14) (202) 225-5731 Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY-1) (202) 225-3826 Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA-5) (202) 225-8490 Rep. Celeste Maloy (R-UT-2) (202) 225-9730 Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI-2) (202) 225-3561 Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV-2) (202) 225-2711 Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA-4) (202) 225-5816 Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) (202) 225-2065 Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY-5) (202) 225-4601 Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL-5) (202) 225-2501 Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID-2) (202) 225-5531 Rep. Dale Strong (R-AL-5) (202) 225-4801 Rep. David Valadao (R-CA-22) (202) 225-4695 Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR-3) (202) 225-4301 Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT-1) (202) 225-5628 If you are a constituent of one of the Committee Members, use SFHF’s one-click campaign. Email the House MAHA caucus staffers to tell them that if they really are “MAHA” they will publicly support the amendment in the appropriations committee to remove this provision: will.tucker@mail.house.gov, nate.zimpher@mail.house.gov, rob.sar@mail.house.gov, chase.babair@mail.house.gov, susan.falconer@mail.house.gov, matt.tucker@mail.house.gov, will.smith@mail.house.gov, nick.adams@mail.house.gov, bubba.white@mail.house.gov, juliana.dauchess@mail.house.gov, allie.esau@mail.house.gov, james.schroeder@mail.house.gov, jack.ganter@mail.house.gov, quinn.ritchie@mail.house.gov Contact the EPA using the Center for Food Safety’s one-click campaign.

#RISEUP #PROTECTTHECHILDREN